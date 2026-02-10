Traffic chaos. tourists opt to walk with luggage | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The ongoing traffic congestion during the current high season is drawing growing concern from residents and visitors alike, generating negative exposure for St. Maarten at a time when competition among Caribbean destinations is at its most intense.

On Monday, the situation escalated visibly when tourists were observed abandoning their vehicles and continuing on foot, many of them carrying luggage. The prevailing assumption was that several were attempting to reach Princess Juliana International Airport amid gridlocked traffic. Images of stranded travelers and congested roadways have since appeared on international travel websites and social media platforms, reinforcing traffic congestion as a recurring complaint among visitors.

Since December, multiple reports have surfaced of passengers missing flights, including both visitors departing the island and residents traveling for business or vacation. What was once considered a localized issue has now expanded into island-wide congestion, with bumper-to-bumper traffic affecting nearly all major routes.

Despite St. Maarten continuing to receive strong overall reviews as a tourism destination, traffic congestion has emerged as the most consistent criticism in online travel forums. Several visitors have described the issue as a threat to the island’s tourism product, noting that prolonged travel times and missed flights detract from an otherwise positive experience.

Police Implement Temporary Traffic Measures

In response, the Police Force of Sint Maarten implemented temporary traffic control measures on Monday to help alleviate congestion in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas during peak afternoon hours.

Between 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM, the following measures were put in place:

Vehicles are restricted from using Arlet Peters Road toward Cole Bay.

All traffic must instead use A.J.C. Brouwers Road toward the Kruithoff Roundabout to access Simpson Bay or Cole Bay.

Traffic traveling from Simpson Bay is being redirected along A.J.C. Brouwers Road toward Harold Jack, through the Indigo Bay roundabout, and onward via Link 1 to Little Bay.

Oversized vehicles unable to use Arlet Peters Road are permitted to proceed via the Kruithoff Roundabout to A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

Drivers using Union Road are requested to access Arlet Peters Road to reach A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

Police officers were deployed at strategic points to manage traffic flow and ensure road safety. Motorists were urged to follow instructions, cooperate with officers, and plan ahead for possible delays.

Growing Pressure for Long-Term Solutions

While Monday’s measures provided short-term relief, the ongoing congestion has renewed calls for structural and coordinated traffic management solutions, particularly during peak tourism periods. With St. Maarten’s reputation as a premier Caribbean destination at stake, stakeholders continue to stress the importance of addressing traffic flow, infrastructure planning, and transportation coordination to safeguard the island’s tourism competitiveness and quality of life for residents.

Further updates are expected as authorities continue to monitor traffic conditions throughout the high season.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/traffic-chaos-tourists-opt-to-walk-with-luggage