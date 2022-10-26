Traffic department of KPSM investigating several traffic incidents | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Traffic department personnel have been busy the last few days investigating several traffic accidents that took place at various locations across the island.

One such incident took place on October 24, 2022 around 11:00am in the area of Sucker Garden. Per the preliminary investigation conducted by the traffic department, it appeared that a scooter ran in the back of a grey passenger car while going up the hill in the Sucker Garden. When the driver stopped on the hillside to check what had happened to his car, he noticed that the handbrake on his car was not set properly, and the vehicle started rolling backwards.

When the driver tried to get back into the vehicle to stop it, but he was unable to do so and ended up falling and injuring himself. It continued to roll backwards and later crashed into the bushes along the road. The driver was administered first aid by ambulance personnel and was taken to SMMC for further medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

Another traffic accident took place on October 25, 2022 around 12:00pm in the Madame Estate shopping center area.

As per the investigation, it appeared the driver of a of a cream color SUV was driving on the Van Gogh street in Madame Estate. At one point, the driver tried to brake and, instead of applying the brakes, applied the accelerator pedal.

As a consequence, the SUV crashed into a concrete curb and then rear-ended a white car parked along the road. This investigation into this accident is still ongoing.

