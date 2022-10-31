Traffic department personnel busy investigating a couple of serious incidents | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Traffic Department personnel responded to several traffic accidents last week in which several individuals sustained injuries.

Central Dispatch was notified of a traffic accident on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the Airport Road in the vicinity of the WIB Bank where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. At the scene it appeared that the driver of a cream/black Suzuki was traveling from Simpson Bay heading in the direction of the airport.

A pedestrian, who attempted to cross the road, was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian complained of shoulder and upper body pain. He was administered first aid by ambulance personnel and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical treatment.

In another incident, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Central Dispatch again received a call of a traffic accident in which a bicycle rider was injured at the intersection of Windsor Road and Welfare road.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the driver of a blue I-20 and the bicycle rider both were traveling from the Kruithoff roundabout heading in the direction to Simpson Bay.

However it appeared that the cyclist was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the same moment as the I-20 was making a left turn into Windsor Road and collided with the vehicle.

The cyclist complained of pain in his shoulder. He was administered first aid by ambulance personnel and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center further medical treatment.

The investigation into these incidents are still ongoing.

