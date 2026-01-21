Traffic, reckless tour bus drivers and visitor frustration severely hurting tourism product | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Double-deckers sight-seeing tour buses "doing as they please" is among the growing public frustration over severe traffic congestion intensification as the tourism season peaks, with residents and visitors alike warning that gridlock is damaging the destination’s reputation and overall tourism product. "How the hell weren't we prepared for this after the last few years?" one online post read, summing up the feeling of daily commuters.

In recent days, numerous social media posts across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and even LinkedIn have described long delays, heightened road rage, and an overall sense that traffic management is being left unchecked during high-volume cruise days. Commenters commonly describe standstill conditions in and around the Maho area and key roundabouts, where roadway blockages are said to worsen as tour operators load and unload passengers.

Many of the complaints point to large tour buses, including double-decker sightseeing buses, allegedly stopping in active lanes and along restricted areas without immediate enforcement presence to move them along. The result, according to widespread public commentary, is prolonged horn-blaring, unsafe maneuvers by drivers attempting to bypass blockages, and rising tension on the roads.

Public accounts also describe ripple effects beyond inconvenience. Some residents report having to budget up to two hours for trips that would normally take a fraction of that time, particularly between Cupecoy and Philipsburg on peak cruise arrival days. Others describe missed appointments and disrupted work schedules, while some travelers have claimed that delays have contributed to missed flights, late airport arrivals, and luggage delivery complications.

Beyond the daily disruptions, a recurring theme in public posts is concern that St. Maarten’s visitor experience is deteriorating. Commenters have warned that repeated traffic congestion is pushing visitors away from shopping districts and dining areas, and that the island’s tourism economy risks losing higher-spending guests who expect efficient mobility and organized visitor flows. Some posts go further, suggesting that negative experiences are prompting visitors to reconsider returning to St. Maarten.

Several suggestions have circulated online, reflecting a public appetite for practical solutions. These include establishing designated parking and staging areas for tour buses, enforcing no-parking zones more consistently, rerouting bus operations away from narrow choke points, managing cruise arrival volume on the busiest days, and expanding alternative transport options between the harbor area and major attractions.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/traffic-reckless-tour-bus-drivers-and-visitor-frustration-severely-hurting-tourism-product