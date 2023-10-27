TRAFFIC: Temporary closure of Boulevard Dr Hubert Petit today from 17 p.m. | FAXINFO

As part of the organization of the “Color fun walk and zumba” walking race organized by the “Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin” Association, the Saint-Martin Community has issued an order relating to the temporary closure of the Boulevard Dr Hubert Petit (seafront) this Friday from 17 p.m. to 21 p.m.

The circulation and parking of any vehicle will be prohibited depending on the presence of runners and the need expressed by Territorial Police throughout this road sector in order to secure this event. Emergency vehicles (Territorial Police, Ambulance, SDIS, National Gendarmerie) will have free access if necessary. In addition to this press release, information and traffic signs will be placed at all useful points to inform motorists and residents of the temporary arrangements made as part of the event on public roads. The Territorial Police will be responsible for setting up a diversion of automobile traffic in neighboring roads not affected by the demonstration and for ensuring that the order is executed. In the event of an offense and in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code, drivers of vehicles (all types) will be prosecuted and fined. Traffic on Boulevard Dr Hubert Petit will return to normal from 21 p.m. this Friday, October 27, 2023. _VX

