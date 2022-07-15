Training forum towards employment | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the State are organizing three Training Forums on Wednesday, July 27 in Quartier d’Orléans, Thursday, July 28 in Sandy Ground and Friday, July 29 in Marigot, in partnership with Pôle Emploi, the Mission Locale and the CCISM.

The mission of the “Employment Caravan” is to put in touch training institutes and people looking for a qualification training. This device allows for a face-to-face exchange on the possibilities offered on the territory in terms of refresher training, vocational training, professional titles, CAP, Bac Pro or even post-baccalaureate training (BTS).

This operation creates proximity with the ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/15/training-forum-towards-employment/