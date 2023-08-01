TRAINING VILLAGE: Nearly 500 people present for the 1st edition! | FAXINFO

Organized by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, with the support of the State within the framework of the overseas pact for investment in skills (PUIC), and in collaboration with Pôle Emploi, AGEFIPH, the Local Mission and the CCISM, the 1st edition of the Training Village welcomed between 400 and 500 people last Friday in the Galisbay car park.

The president of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, the deputy for the Northern Islands, Frantz Gumbs, the sub-prefect, general secretary of the Prefecture, Fabien Sésé, the president of the Commission for Employment and Apprenticeship, Martine Beldor and the president of the Youth Commission, Raphaël Sanchez, went on site to encourage the training organizations present and people looking for training or employment.

More than twenty training centres, around ten interactive workshops for discovering professions and stands for funders, guidance and support were present for this new system organized as part of the "Caravan of 'Job 2023'.

The main objective of this event was to welcome a large public wishing to train but also to find solutions to improve their skills or to orient themselves, to finance a project, to participate in interactive workshops and to attend demonstrations. being able to create why not new vocations.

At the heart of the Training Village was also organized the 9th edition "SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE 2023".

Another device intended to provide better support for high school graduates who are undertaking secondary studies and students who need information to prepare for their mobility in Metropolitan France and Canada. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/village-de-la-formation-pres-de-500-personnes-presentes-pour-la-1ere-edition/