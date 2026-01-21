Transport operators warned: Miss Feb. 27 deadline and risk being marked inactive | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten is urging passenger transport operators not to delay their submissions, warning that missing the 2026 confirmation letter deadline can result in operational disruptions, delays in processing, or being marked inactive, with late processing not guaranteed.

Heyliger-Marten announced that the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) has officially launched the 2026 Passenger Transport Confirmation Letter Process, describing this year’s system as more structured, more efficient, and supported by stronger oversight.

For 2026, the process introduces two separate application tracks: one for individual bus and taxi permit holders, and another for legal entities, including bus companies, touring cars, unregulated transport operators, and car rental services. The TEATT Minister said the separation is intended to centralize documentation, reduce administrative delays, and improve processing efficiency.

A major change this year is the mandatory submission of a CRIB number for both individuals and companies. In addition, proof of 2026 road tax payment is now required before a confirmation letter can be issued. Heyliger-Marten emphasized that even if road tax has been paid, operators will not receive their sticker and or plate until the confirmation letter application has been submitted, reviewed, and approved by IETA.

For companies, the minister explained that all vehicles operating under the same permit and plate category must now be submitted in one consolidated application. Separate applications per vehicle will no longer be accepted. She said this adjustment strengthens regulatory oversight and supports compliance with the Landsverordening personenvervoer.

Heyliger-Marten outlined the documentation required for individual bus and taxi operators, including personal and permit details, a CRIB number, the 2026 road tax receipt, a valid driver’s license, a national ID, and vehicle photos. Where an assistant driver is used, she said a signed declaration confirming the working relationship for 2026 is required.

She added that all passenger transport vehicles must meet basic safety requirements, including a functional fire extinguisher and first-aid kit. Vehicles with visible defects may still be referred for reinspection, even when a valid inspection card is presented.

The minister said the confirmation letter is mandatory and serves as formal validation that permits, vehicles, and road tax obligations are in order for 2026. Operators who miss the deadline of Friday, February 27, 2026 risk operational delays or being marked inactive, and she cautioned that late processing cannot be guaranteed.

“My message to operators is simple: do not wait until the last minute,” Heyliger-Marten said, describing the process as essential for order, safety, and fairness, and part of the broader objective of professionalizing and strengthening public transportation in St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/transport-operators-warned-miss-feb-27-deadline-and-risk-being-marked-inactive