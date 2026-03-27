Travel + Leisure cruise experts rank St. Maarten among top ports of call | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Port St. Maarten received fresh international recognition after Travel + Leisure highlighted St. Maarten in a new feature asking five cruise experts to name their favorite ports of call. In the March 26, 2026 article, St. Maarten emerged as the top choice for two of the five cruise experts consulted, reinforcing the island’s standing as one of the Caribbean’s most attractive cruise destinations.

The article featured St. Maarten prominently, including an image of a Celebrity cruise ship docked in Great Bay, and described the destination as a standout because of its dual Dutch-French culture, lively beaches, and signature visitor experiences. The feature pointed to the island’s broad appeal as a port where cruise passengers can enjoy a wide variety of attractions within easy reach of Port St. Maarten.

Chris Gray Faust, executive editor of Cruise Critic, said St. Maarten effectively offers visitors “two destinations for the price of one,” and explained that this is one of the main reasons she keeps returning to the island. She singled out Sunset Beach Bar and the experience of watching low-flying aircraft over Maho Beach, describing it as one of the island’s most memorable attractions.

Gray Faust also highlighted Philipsburg for its duty-free shopping and attractions including the Yoda Guy Movie Museum, while pointing to Grand Case on the French side for its food scene and Orient Bay for its beach bars and restaurants. She further noted that snorkeling, catamaran trips, and other excursions make St. Maarten a particularly rewarding stop on a cruise itinerary.

Taylor Karr, senior director of strategy and operations for Margaritaville at Sea, also ranked St. Maarten as his top choice, saying it is one of those rare cruise ports that travelers plan an itinerary around. He pointed to the island’s beaches, welcoming atmosphere, and broad mix of adventure and relaxation, and said St. Maarten offers something for every kind of traveler, making it one of the most rewarding ports in the Caribbean.

For Port St. Maarten, the recognition underscores the island’s continued importance in regional cruise tourism and highlights the strength of the destination as a gateway to culture, shopping, dining, beaches, and excursions. The feature placed St. Maarten ahead of many other well-known cruise destinations, while also naming San Juan and Nawiliwili, Kauai among other expert favorites.

The article also reinforced a point that has long worked in Port St. Maarten’s favor: accessibility. With a cruise berth that connects passengers quickly to both the Dutch and French sides of the island, St. Maarten continues to stand out as a destination that offers variety, energy, and memorable shore experiences in a single call.

Taken together, the feature serves as another strong vote of confidence in Port St. Maarten and in the island’s wider cruise product, with two industry experts singling out St. Maarten as their favorite port of call for the distinctive experience it offers cruise travelers.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/travel-leisure-cruise-experts-rank-st-maarten-among-top-ports-of-call