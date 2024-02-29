TRAVEL: The president of the Energy Regulatory Commission visits Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The trip to Saint-Martin by the president of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) Emmanuelle Wargon last week was an opportunity to schedule a visit to the Saint-Martin electricity production plant. (EDF) in Galisbay.

Bernadette Davis, 2nd vice-president in charge of Living Environment and Ecological Transition, accompanied Emmanuelle Wargon and her delegation in the field, to discuss issues relating to the production and regulation of energy in the territory of Saint-Martin.

A preliminary meeting was held in the Community on Wednesday, February 21, in the presence of the 1st vice-president Alain Richardson and Bernadette Davis who then accompanied the president of the Energy Regulatory Commission on all the sequences. scheduled for Thursday, February 22. The opportunity for elected officials and Emmanuelle Wargon to discuss the challenges linked to energy supply, the transition to more sustainable sources, consumption management and the renewal of equipment.

Indeed, the CRE supports Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI) in the development of alternative solutions facing the challenges of high production costs and the transition to clean energy.

ZNIs, such as Saint-Martin, facing unique geographic and climatic constraints and dependent on fossil fuels for their electricity production, are seeking viable energy alternatives for a sustainable future.

A working meeting at the prefecture followed by a visit to the Grandes Cayes ecosite in Cul-de-Sac where the issues of waste management and recycling were presented to him.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deplacement-la-presidente-de-la-commission-de-regulation-de-lenergie-en-visite-a-saint-martin/