TRIATHLON: See you on Sunday September 17 in Grand-Case! | FAXINFO

The SXM Tri Académie chaired by Erwan Gentil is organizing the second edition of the Grand-Case triathlon this Sunday, September 17. Around a hundred triathletes are expected for this major back-to-school event.

This second edition will take place in three formats for fans of this discipline, beginners or experienced.

Format M (departure 6 a.m.): 1500 m swim / 40 km bike / 10 km run.

Format S (departure 6:30 a.m.): 750m swim/20km bike/5km run.

XS format (under 15 years old, departure 8:30 a.m.): 200m swim/5Km bike/2km run.

Prices : Format M: 40€ – Size S: 30€

XS format: 20€ – Mandatory mixed relay 25€ / person.

Registrations take place at Trisport and Sportfit before the evening of September 15.

The briefing, the delivery of bibs, welcome bags, t-shirts, etc. will take place this Saturday, September 16 at 17 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club hotel (conference room).

Prices Money 2000 euros for the Men's and Women's Scratch rankings.

Saint-Martin, land of games Paris 2024

During this triathlon, a big surprise awaits the competitors. Indeed, thanks to a partnership between the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Paris 2024/marathon pour tous organizing committee and SXM Tri Académie, the club is able to announce that 2 to 4 bibs are reserved for individual finishers of the Saint-Martin triathlon, S and M format.

These famous bibs are for participating in the 10 km of the “2024 Paris Olympics Marathon”.

Registration assistance will be offered on an explanatory stand during the briefing. Allocation by drawing lots from the marathon committee for all.

The 10 km event in the middle of the Olympic Games will take place on August 10, 2024, between the women's marathon and the men's marathon, on the circuit with a passage through all the most beautiful monuments of the City of Lights! An experience to live once in your life! _AF

For more information : + 06 (90) 35 38 95 XNUMX XNUMX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/triathlon-rendez-vous-dimanche-17-septembre-a-grand-case/