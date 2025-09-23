TRIBUTE: A “paddle out” in memory of Jean-Seb | FAXINFO

A moving ceremony will be held this Sunday in memory of Jean-Sébastien Lavocat, founder of the SXM surf club school in Galion and Windy Reef SXM.

Friends, surfers and relatives are invited to a “paddle out” : collective departure on a board to form a circle on the water of the Galion Bayor a 16h15 (Meet at the surf club from 15:30 p.m.). The tribute, organized by the Waterboys and Watergirls, will continue with a drink and snacks that everyone can bring as they wish, and a slideshow retracing the thirty years of history of the club, in a spirit of sharing and souvenir. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/hommage-un-paddle-out-en-memoire-de-jean-seb/