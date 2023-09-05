Tribute Ceremony to René-Jean Duret | FAXINFO

In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin, the SNSM station is organizing a time of meditation in honor of their former president René-Jean Duret, who died on July 7, 2023.

A solemn tribute will be paid to him this Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 18 p.m., at the SNSM station located rue de la République in Marigot (opposite the Fort-Louis marina) in the presence of his wife Geneviève. The Rotary club and the SNSM want to share this moment with all those wishing to pay a last tribute to René-Jean Duret and invites you to join in this farewell ceremony to honor his memory.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-dhommage-a-rene-jean-duret/