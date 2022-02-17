Tribute to the heroes of the Gendarmerie | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On February 16, on the occasion of the national day of homage to the dead of the national gendarmerie, a ceremony presided over by the Secretary General, Sub-Prefect, Fabien Sese took place at the Savane barracks under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer.

Civil and military authorities paid tribute to three gendarmes who died while carrying out their mission this year and saluted the “ordinary heroes who act in the discretion and humility of daily service”, in the words of Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, delivered at the reading of the Secretary General.

Three gendarmes have died in France in the line of duty since January 1, 2021: Chief Marshal Jennifer Benet, of the Hyères departmental gendarmerie company command group, on Sept. 28, 2021, at the age of 36, Constable Gaëtan Binet, of the Port-Jérôme-sur-Seine proximity brigade, on October 7, 2021 at the age of 27, and Chief Marshal Claude Ruocco, of the Dardilly gendarmerie surveillance and intervention platoon, on January 15, 2022 at the age of 53.

On this occasion, three gendarmes of the St. Martin company were honored for their commitment and their action in the service of the population.

