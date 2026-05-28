Trinidad and French Guiana support St. Dominic High’s Language Village | The Peoples Tribune

SOUTH REWARD–St. Dominic High School hosted its annual Foreign Language Village on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, providing Form 3 students with the opportunity to apply the language skills developed throughout the 2025–2026 academic year.

The Foreign Language Department transformed Mathias Voges Hall into a village setting, creating an immersive linguistic and cultural experience that reflected the realities of an increasingly globalized world. Students engaged in Dutch, French, and Spanish through role-plays, presentations, conversations, and other interactive activities designed to strengthen their speaking, listening, reading, and conversational skills.

Throughout the day, students participated with enthusiasm and confidence as they moved from one language station to another and interacted with fellow students, teachers, native speakers, and visitors. The activities fostered cultural appreciation, highlighted the value and power of multilingualism, and reinforced the principle of “think global, act local.”

The event was organized by the Foreign Language Department team, Ms. A. Plein, Ms. A. Soewondo, Ms. A. Daly, Mrs. H. Dors, and Ms. A. Ferrance, with the support of student volunteers. The school was also pleased to welcome participants from French Guiana, whose involvement added to the event’s international character.

In addition, two St. Dominic High students, Hiten and Hemant Punjabi, who are currently in India, successfully joined the language activities via Microsoft Teams, demonstrating the effectiveness of virtual support systems in extending learning beyond the classroom. Their participation underscored how technology can expand the classroom and create meaningful learning opportunities regardless of location.

The school also welcomed two teachers who participated virtually: Ms. Kadelle De Vignes, a French teacher from Trinidad, and Mrs. Mirna Leopold-Marie, an English teacher from French Guiana. Their remote participation added an important international dimension to the event.

St. Dominic High School described the Foreign Language Village as a success and a reflection of the school’s commitment to academic excellence, multicultural awareness, and preparing students for meaningful participation in a global society. The school expressed appreciation to all organizers, speakers, students, and teachers who contributed to the event and looks forward to continuing the tradition in the years ahead.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/trinidad-and-french-guiana-support-st-dominic-highs-language-village