Trinidad PM continues to distance country from CARICOM, calls regional bloc dysfunctional | The Peoples Tribune

PORT OF SPAIN–Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has sharply distanced Trinidad and Tobago from regional consensus, openly rejecting positions taken by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and describing the organization as increasingly dysfunctional amid rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Venezuela.

Her comments come against the backdrop of heightened Caribbean unease following the United States Department of Defense buildup of naval assets near Venezuela, expanded counter-narcotics operations in the southern Caribbean, and new U.S. visa restrictions affecting several Eastern Caribbean nations.

Speaking publicly in Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar accused unnamed Caribbean leaders of triggering visa restrictions by publicly criticizing the United States, warning that such actions carry consequences. She urged Trinidad and Tobago citizens to exercise restraint, noting the country’s deep social and economic ties to the United States, including hundreds of thousands of nationals living in the U.S. or holding valid U.S. visas.

“Why are you badmouthing the people you want to travel to,” she asked, framing criticism of Washington as hypocritical and risky.

The controversy intensified after the United States announced restrictions on certain visa categories for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, citing concerns related to their Citizenship by Investment Programs. The measures, which take effect January 1, 2026, were justified by U.S. officials as necessary to address vetting and security challenges.

Both governments disputed the basis for the restrictions and said steps had already been taken to strengthen oversight. CARICOM’s Bureau of Heads of Government subsequently issued a statement expressing concern over the lack of prior consultation and warning of potential social and economic harm.

Persad-Bissessar immediately rejected that position, stating that Trinidad and Tobago “is not a party” to the CARICOM statement and maintains its own foreign policy stance. She emphasized that the United States has a sovereign right to act in its own interest and described Washington’s decision as a measured response.

In an unusually blunt assessment, the Prime Minister declared CARICOM “not a reliable partner at this time,” accusing the regional body of poor management, weak accountability, internal divisions, destabilizing policies, and inappropriate involvement in the domestic politics of member states.

She warned that beneath what she called a “thin mask of unity,” the organization faces widening fissures that could ultimately lead to its collapse if not confronted honestly.

Persad-Bissessar also criticized CARICOM leaders for what she characterized as hostility toward the United States while remaining silent on actions by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, arguing that such positions expose the region to diplomatic and economic repercussions.

Her remarks drew a swift and public response from Gaston Browne, who challenged her to substantiate claims that Antigua and Barbuda’s visa restrictions were the result of “badmouthing” the U.S. administration. Browne rejected the allegation outright and warned that such statements undermine regional solidarity.

The unusually public exchange marked a rare breach of diplomatic convention within CARICOM, where disagreements are typically handled behind closed doors.

As tensions mounted, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed expanded security cooperation with Washington, including granting U.S. military access to its airports and agreeing to the installation of a radar system in Tobago. Persad-Bissessar said the measures are aimed at strengthening counter-narcotics efforts, noting Trinidad’s proximity to Venezuela.

She sought to reassure citizens that the developments pose no threat to national sovereignty or regional peace, reiterating her government’s commitment to its bilateral relationship with the United States.

“I stand firmly within the bilateral relationship with the United States of America,” she said.

The escalating dispute has exposed deeper fractures within CARICOM over foreign policy coordination, regional integration, and relations with major global powers. While some leaders continue to emphasize unity and the Caribbean’s status as a zone of peace, Persad-Bissessar has made clear that Trinidad and Tobago will chart its own course.

“CARICOM will not determine our future,” she stated. “Only the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago will choose our path.”

The episode underscores growing strains within the regional bloc at a time of mounting external pressure and shifting geopolitical alignments across the Caribbean.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/trinidad-pm-continues-to-distance-country-from-caricom-calls-regional-bloc-dysfunctional