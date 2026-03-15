Tropical Shipping surcharge hike signals higher costs for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A notice issued by Tropical Shipping shows that the company plans to increase its bunker surcharge effective April 12, 2026, citing volatility in global fuel costs and the need to protect service stability across the Caribbean supply chain.

According to the notice, the surcharge increase (see image in article) applies to cargo moving between the continental United States or Canada and ports in the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Leeward Islands, South America, and Windward Islands, as well as between Canada and the continental United States or Puerto Rico. The company also stated that the increase will be reviewed again on April 2 and April 9 before implementation to ensure it reflects current fuel market conditions.

The adjustment comes at a time of deepening instability in global energy markets as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict continues to disrupt supply routes and drive oil prices higher. Reuters reported Sunday that Brent crude rose above $105 per barrel, while U.S. crude moved above $100, with both benchmarks climbing sharply this month as the conflict threatened regional export infrastructure and shipping lanes.

A major concern for world markets is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world. Reuters and the Associated Press both reported that roughly one fifth of globally traded oil moves through that route, making any disruption there significant for fuel markets, freight costs, and broader inflation.

For St. Maarten, the impact is not likely to remain limited to freight invoices. As a country heavily dependent on imported goods, imported fuel, and sea cargo, higher bunker charges and elevated global oil prices will eventually filter through the economy. Consumers in St. Maarten are likely to feel the effects in supermarket prices, at the pumps, and in electricity costs as businesses pass on rising shipping and energy expenses. That is a practical consequence of the wider fuel shock now rippling through global markets.

Tropical Shipping said it is taking the step in order to continue providing on-time service and to support the stability of the Caribbean supply chain. The notice also said customers can contact their local sales representative or customer service team for more information.

It should be noted that Tropical is one of many shipping companies that has been forced to increase fees due to geopolitical realities.

‍

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/tropical-shipping-surcharge-hike-signals-higher-costs-for-st-maarten