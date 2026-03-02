True Roots and Art Agency Foundation Conclude Hair Stories 2026 Series | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Art Agency Foundation, in partnership with True Roots, has concluded Hair Stories 2026, a three-day educational series held from February 26 to February 28 at Axum Art Café in recognition of Black History Month. The program brought together students, educators, professionals, artists, and community members to explore, through the lens of hair, how social and institutional environments such as schools and workplaces influence identity, sense of belonging, and broader cultural and social norms.

Day one commenced with a spoken word piece by Artem Del, establishing an atmosphere of cultural pride and affirmation. The evening continued with “The History and Evolution of Black Hair: A Caribbean Perspective,” presented by Rochelle Ward of Don’t Break the Comb. The session examined Afro-Caribbean hair traditions from pre-colonial Africa through the impact of colonialism to today’s natural hair movement, highlighting how social norms and institutional standards continue to shape perceptions of hair and professionalism.

Day Two focused on intergenerational dialogue under the theme “Black Hair in the Modern World.” The youth panel featured students from St. Maarten Academy; youth advocate Shiloh Williams representing Teen Times; the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and youth facilitator Kiara “Kyro” Vanterpool. The discussion addressed identity, belonging, and how school policies and expectations influence self-expression, confidence, and sense of belonging of today’s students.

The adult panel included Clara Reyes, cultural leader and former Head of the Department of Culture; Zoya Hyman, M.A., forensic mental health counselor; and Hendrick Snijder, Senior MIS Officer at Windward Islands Bank. Panelists examined workplace grooming standards and evolving definitions of professionalism. The conversation highlighted how hair and workplace policies can influence confidence, opportunity, mental well-being, and inclusion across generations, while also recognizing the role of artistry and media in shaping cultural movements and social change.

Day Three centered on practical engagement and celebration. The room was brought to life by students from the National Institute of Arts with a performance of their song “Ma Hair.” Participants then took part in a guided herbal hair oil workshop led by Maya Williams-Thomas of Reflourish Hair Care. The session introduced the basics of hair anatomy, botanical infusions, and safe blending techniques, allowing participants to create their own personalized oil blends. The evening concluded on a high note with a live performance by our very own, Shawn Jay.

Reflecting on the series, Project Manager Ryanne Bowers stated, “I was deeply inspired by the journey across the three days from understanding the history of what hair has meant through time, to witnessing young people speak boldly in dialogue with leadership, and ending with a practical reminder that hair is connected to our full sense of self. It reinforced how powerful community, awareness, and intentional spaces can be in shaping a more confident and inclusive future for all.”

True Roots and Art Agency Foundation extend appreciation to all speakers, performers, partners, and volunteers who contributed to the series. Gratitude is also extended the Let’s ACT Program and its funding partners, the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie, CEDE Aruba, the St. Maarten Development Fund, and the Foresee Foundation, for their support of cultural participation initiatives. Appreciation was also extended to Co-Founder of True Roots Nelly Blaise, and the team from Axum Art cafe Menelik Arnell.

The Let’s ACT Program, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie (Funds for Culture Participation), is a collaborative initiative of CEDE Aruba, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), and Foresee Foundation (4CF). The program is designed to expand public access to the arts, support local creatives, and build a sustainable cultural and artistic infrastructure in St. Maarten and Aruba. Running from April 2025 through September 2026, Let’s ACT will empower local artists and cultural organizations through funding, training, mentorship, and community engagement. For more information about the Let’s ACT Program, visit www.letsact.online

Hair Stories 2026 reflects an ongoing commitment to advancing dialogue on cultural identity and inclusion in St. Maarten. Members of the public are invited to follow @trueroots_sxm and @axumartcafe on Instagram for additional photos and updates on future initiatives.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/true-roots-and-art-agency-foundation-conclude-hair-stories-2026-series