Trump’s Greenland tariffs are “blackmail”, says Dutch minister | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–Dutch foreign minister David van Weel on Sunday condemned US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on eight European countries over their support for Greenland, calling the move “blackmail”, “incomprehensible” and “inappropriate” during an appearance on the TV current affairs show WNL op Zondag.

Van Weel said the Netherlands and its partners should focus on getting what he described as a “ridiculous plan” withdrawn. He argued that pressure tactics are not how allies should handle disagreements, and he said the Dutch government does not intend to withdraw the two military personnel it has sent to Greenland to help prepare for a Danish-led mission linked to a possible NATO exercise. Once the exercise phase begins, he said the Netherlands expects to send additional troops, although the exact number has not been set.

European leaders are due to travel to Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum, where Trump is also expected to attend. Van Weel said the gathering will require extensive preparation, with the immediate priority being to get the tariff proposal taken “off the table.”

The European Commission has warned that the tariff threat risks damaging US–Europe relations, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has cautioned that the proposed 10% levy could trigger what she described as “a dangerous downward spiral.” She also said the Danish mission was coordinated in advance and was aimed at strengthening Arctic security.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the tariffs would take effect on February 1 on all goods from countries that have sent troops to Greenland, naming Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. He said the tariff rate would rise to 25% by June 1 if Greenland has not been “bought” by then.

In the Netherlands, Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans previously announced the deployment of two military personnel to Greenland as part of the Danish mission. Dutch MPs have also criticized the tariff threat, including ChristenUnie MP Pieter Grinwis, who called it “bizarre”, and GroenLinks-PvdA leader Jesse Klaver, who said it amounted to blackmail and urged a “robust response” from Europe. CDA MP Derk Boswijk said Dutch participation in the Greenland reconnaissance mission reflects the Netherlands taking the security concerns of its NATO ally, the United States, seriously, arguing that responding with tariffs in that context would be illogical.

Dutch businesses have warned of significant economic fallout if the plan proceeds. Exporters’ association Evofenedex said the tariffs would be “very harmful”, creating uncertainty for firms about whether to keep exporting to the US or look for other markets. The Netherlands exported more than €38 billion in goods to the US in 2024, nearly 6% of total exports, while imports from the US totaled almost €60 billion.

Across Europe, criticism has been direct. Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Europe “will not be blackmailed”, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called the tariffs “unacceptable” and said intimidation would not affect France, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “completely wrong” to impose tariffs on allies engaged in collective NATO security.

Some officials have suggested putting the recently agreed EU–US trade deal on hold in response. Dutch MEP Bart Groothuis said the EU should be ready to act more forcefully, including by using the bloc’s anti-coercion instrument, which can target companies through measures such as trade restrictions, public procurement bans, or limits related to intellectual property.

Meanwhile, Dutch armed forces commander Onno Eichelsheim warned that escalating tensions could deepen divisions within NATO, adding that such a rift would “play into Putin’s hands,” in comments to Nieuwsuur on Saturday.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/trumps-greenland-tariffs-are-blackmail-says-dutch-minister