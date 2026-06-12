Tune in to National Messages on Saturday at 9:00 AM to Commemorate the 41st Anniversary of Flag Day | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be broadcasting national Flag Day messages in commemoration of the 41st Anniversary of Flag Day via its mediums from the Minister of Culture Melissa Gumbs, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and the President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams.

The nation can tune in at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2026, to the Government Radio Station – SXMGOV 107.9 FM, via Facebook @SXMGOV Facebook Page, and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@GovernmentofSintMaarten

The Sint Maarten Flag was designed by Roselle Richardson 40 years ago, presented by Dr. Claude Wathey, and approved and established by the members of the Island Council on June 13th, 1985.

The National Flag of Sint Maarten is a symbol of honor and pride for all Sint Maarteners at home and abroad.

The Sint Maarten Flag remains an integral part of the fabric of the historical and cultural heritage of the nation.

Individuals and businesses across the country are called upon to show their pride and patriotism by decorating and flying the Sint Maarten Flag on their vehicles, businesses, and buildings or other places deemed appropriate.

People are also reminded to follow proper protocol and etiquette when displaying the Sint Maarten Flag.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tune-in-to-National-Messages-on-Saturday-at-900-AM-to-Commemorate-the-41st-Anniversary-of-Flag-Day.aspx