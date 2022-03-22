Turnout up 3.2 points in the first round | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: 18,962 St. Martiners* were invited to vote on Sunday for the first round of the territorial elections. 8,738 voters turned out, 8,382 voted and 10,230 abstained. The turnout was 46%, up 3.2 points from 2017.

The highest turnout was recorded in polling stations 8 and 9 in the school district covering the areas from Friar’s Bay to Savannah with rates of 53.2 and 49.3%. 1282 people voted in these two polling stations.

The participation was also important – more than 49% – in the offices 13 (Spring Orleans-Oyster Pond) and 18 (East Bay-West RN 7 Belle Plaine). 1007 people went to vote there. These four offices accounted for just over a quarter of the voters.

Conversely, the lowest turnout was found in office 1 in downtown Marigot (35%) and office 17 (38.9%); office 17 being one of the two offices in the Anse Marcel-Cul de Sac and Mont Vernon sector (the second office recorded a turnout of 43.8%).

* after corrections to the data communicated on Sunday by the prefecture (soualigapost.com)

