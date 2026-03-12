TVC Channel 40 St. Kitts and TV 15 St. Maarten partner to expand “Insights” | The Peoples Tribune

BASSETERRE-GREAT BAY–Television Caribbean (TVC) Channel 40 in St. Kitts and Nevis and TV 15 in St. Maarten have announced a new partnership to bring the television series Insights to audiences in St. Maarten, expanding the program’s regional reach.

A TVC production, Insights features in-depth interviews with people from all walks of life, exploring their personal journeys, experiences, and perspectives. The program highlights the stories behind the individuals who help shape their communities, giving viewers a closer look at their motivations, challenges, and achievements.

Through this new collaboration, Insights will now feature guests from St. Maarten for the first time. The St. Maarten edition of the program will air on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. on TV 15, bringing the show’s signature storytelling format to a wider Caribbean audience.

The St. Maarten series will be hosted by Jessenia Lazaro, who expressed enthusiasm about her new role.

“I am quite excited. I am deeply honored to be chosen to interview those living legends. I think it's quite an amazing opportunity to sit down with those individuals and actually hear their stories directly from them,” she said.

“I think that's quite powerful and I'm very excited and looking forward to it. Some of you may know as well that here in St. Maarten we have over 121 nationalities. So of course, although we are interviewing St. Maarteners, we're also interviewing persons whose family members or origins may be from neighboring islands or countries. So I can definitely tell you guys to expect diversity, to expect a burst of culture, and definitely authenticity.”

TV 15 also welcomed the addition of Insights to its programming lineup and the collaboration with TVC.

“TV 15 is excited to welcome the new program Insights and congratulates Andre Huie from TVC St. Kitts on this important milestone. We are proud to collaborate and look forward to many more successes together.”

The partnership marks another step in strengthening regional media collaboration while showcasing the stories, cultures, and experiences that make the Caribbean unique. With its expansion into St. Maarten, Insights continues its mission of giving a voice to impactful individuals and sharing stories that resonate across the region.

