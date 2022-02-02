Two arrested in connection with human smuggling | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: In the early morning hours of February 1, 2022, KPSM’s Human Smuggling Team arrested two suspects originating from the Dominican Republic in connection with an ongoing investigation related to human smuggling to neighboring islands.

These two suspects having initials N.R.P.H. 34 years and J.M.C. 42 years respectively and were later transferred to the police station in Philipsburg where they remain in custody pending further investigation. This Investigations into human smuggling to nearby islands are ongoing.

The KPSM’s Human Smuggling Team consists of personnel from the KPSM and the Royal Military Police.

The post Two arrested in connection with human smuggling appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/02/evening-weather-forecast-for-feb-2-2022/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/02/two-arrested-in-connection-with-human-smuggling/