Two cars completely burned in a garage fire in Colombier | FAXINFO

COLOMBIER: Last Thursday, around 9 pm, the firemen had to intervene for a garage fire in Colombier. Two vehicles were completely destroyed by the flames.

“The risk of propagation to a house and to the vegetation nearby was stopped by the action of the firemen. We used two hoses to contain the fire,” said the center chief, Captain Cyrille Pallud.

There were no casualties, only material damage.

This intervention mobilized nine firemen including an officer and three fire trucks.

The origin of the fire has not yet been determined.

