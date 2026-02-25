Two Local Doctors Arrested in Connection with Abuse and Ill-Treatment Investigation



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) confirms the arrest of two local male doctors in connection with a serious ongoing investigation involving allegations of ill-treatment and abuse of one of their employees.

An official complaint was filed with the police, prompting an investigation by detectives. Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, both suspects were arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The suspects are currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

This serious case remains under investigation and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and conduct interviews serounding this incident.

Further information will be provided as this becomes available.

Source: Press Release