TWO makes XCG 800.000 available for strengthening the business climate of Sint Maarten

Digitization and centralization of permit procedures

The permit procedures for companies will be improved by modernizing and streamlining the application and management of business permits through a centralized digital platform. This will reduce bureaucratic delays and simplify processes for entrepreneurs.

Improving Financing Structures for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Measures will be taken to improve access to financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping local businesses overcome traditional investment barriers like excessive red tape, complex regulations and market competition. The measures will also help foster sustainable economic growth.

Digitizing the Chamber of Commerce Registration Process

The Chamber of Commerce will upgrade its systems by introducing clean data management, online registration, digital payments and website improvements, making business formalization more efficient and accessible.

Establishment of an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) and an Entrepreneurship Program

A new agency will be established to attract both local and foreign investments. In addition, programs will be established to support entrepreneurship development and promote a vibrant business climate.

“Supporting these reforms demonstrates our commitment to the structural improvement of Sint Maarten’s business climate,” said Leona Romeo, TWO Liaison Sint Maarten. “By investing in these targeted initiatives, we help create the conditions needed to allow local businesses to flourish and to attract foreign investment to the island more easily.”

The reforms to strengthen the business climate are being supervised by the Ministry of TEATT and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, supported by TWO. The activities are scheduled to be completed by 1 April 2027.

Source: Press Release