TWO Meets with Secretary General Platform and COM to Discuss Mutual Agreement Deadline and Priority Projects

PHILIPSBURG – The Temporary Work Organisation (TWO) recently held a high-level meeting with the Secretary-General Platform of Sint Maarten regarding the fast-approaching April 2027 deadline for the joint arrangement between Sint Maarten and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations of the Netherlands. The dialogue focuses on priority reforms and technical assistance initiatives that are critical to the country’s long-term economic and social resilience.

With only two years left, the urgency of delivering impactful results was emphasized. The mutual agreement outlines reforms in several key sectors—financial management, taxation, public service efficiency, healthcare, education, the economy, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged current collaboration challenges, particularly those relating to limited governmental execution capacity and bureaucratic red tape. There was a shared commitment to simplify processes and overcome barriers to ensure timely and effective implementation. Key priorities include reinforcing good governance, boosting public finances through income-generating measures, and strengthening institutional management systems to promote self-sufficiency.

Following this meeting, the TWO also conferred with the Council of Ministers to review priorities and address challenges. The Council expressed appreciation for the transparent exchange and reaffirmed their resolve for effective and timely execution. Individual ministries will continue discussions to closely monitor the progress of the Country Package measures and shape the future trajectory of this essential collaboration.

Reflecting the gravity and opportunity of the moment, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated,

“We are at a critical juncture—not just to meet deadlines, but to transform them into milestones. Our commitment is not to short-term compliance but to long-term capacity and impact. Together, we must ensure that these reforms truly benefit the people of Sint Maarten, not just today but for generations to come.”

Source: TWO Press Release