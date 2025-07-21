Two Men on Scooter Rob Victory Supermarket

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at Victory Supermarket on the evening of Wednesday, July 17th 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 9:05 PM, two unidentified males arrived at the supermarket on a scooter. Upon entering the establishment, the suspects threatened the cashier and demanded money. The perpetrators then fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives from the Special Robbery Unit have been assigned to the case and are actively gathering surveillance footage and witness statements to aid in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the robbery or who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

Source: Press Release