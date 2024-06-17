Two men seriously injured by bullets in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

Two men were victims of several gunshots last Saturday, June 8 in Quartier d'Orléans.

These extremely serious events took place early in the evening in the Quartier d'Orléans sector. Several firefighters, including an officer from the Savane fire and rescue center, were alerted at 19:16 p.m. for injured people in Quartier d'Orléans. According to our information, the two men, aged approximately 27 and 40 respectively, were the targets of one or more crazy shooters. The two victims were immediately taken care of by the firefighters and the SMUR team before being transported to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center in serious condition. An investigation has been opened and is continuing to determine the circumstances of the facts. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deux-hommes-grievement-blesses-par-balles-a-quartier-dorleans/