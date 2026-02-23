Two new casinos possible, Minister says casinos not paying ToT should be revisited | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The possibility of one or two additional casinos entering the market is on the radar of the Government of St. Maarten, at the same time Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs said that casinos being exempt from Turnover Tax (ToT) should be revisited. This exemption is regulated in St. Maarten’s turnover tax ordinance.

Speaking on the Breakfast Lounge hosted by Lady Grace, the Minister emphasized that St. Maarten already has a significant casino footprint and that any expansion (more casinos) must be weighed against fairness, compliance, and social impact. She indicated she is aware of one or two potential additions, and stressed that the priority is ensuring the sector meets its obligations and contributes more meaningfully to the country.

She did not indicate which two she referred to, but considering that there is a moratorium on stand-alone casinos, any new casino would have to be connected to a hotel property. And, it should be noted, that this would have to change in order for the Minister (in this case the Minister of TEATT) to deny any such request.

Minister Gumbs pointed to the current legal framework governing ToT, which provides an exemption for turnover realized through “providing the opportunity to participate in casino games,” an exemption contained in St. Maarten’s turnover tax ordinance. She said this exemption should be revisited, arguing that a modern approach should ensure the sector contributes its fair share in line with other businesses, particularly given the visible scale of the industry.

According to the St. Maarten Tax Administration’s published guidance on Turnover Tax, the standard ToT rate has been set at 5% and specific exemptions can apply under the ordinance. The Minister’s remarks signal a policy direction that could involve reviewing the casino-related exemption and, where necessary, pursuing legislative adjustments through the Parliament of St. Maarten.

Beyond taxation and compliance, the Minister also urged a stronger community role from the casino sector, highlighting the need for more visible contributions tied to responsible gambling, support for residents facing hardship, and broader community-oriented initiatives. She noted that while some operators are compliant, others require persistent follow-up to meet their payment and reporting obligations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/two-new-casinos-possible-minister-says-casinos-not-paying-tot-should-be-revisited