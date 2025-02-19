Two Suspects Arrested Following Armed Robbery on Front Street

Philipsbirg – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested two suspects concerning an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Front Street that occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

KPSM’s Central Dispatch received several emergency calls after 1:00 p.m. regarding the ongoing robbery. Responding swiftly, multiple officers—both in uniform and plain clothes—were deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, officers spotted the two suspects who should have been involved in the armed robbery.

A foot pursuit ensued, leading officers through several streets and concluding on Long Wall Road. During the chase, one suspect was shot by an officer after circumstances necessitated the use of force. The injured suspect was immediately arrested and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The second suspect was also apprehended, and the stolen jewelry was recovered and confiscated by police.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors. Crimes targeting local businesses and endangering the general public, particularly in tourist areas, are taken very seriously. The police force will continue to implement measures to prevent criminal activities and swiftly address incidents when they occur.

KPSM urges anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact the police at +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously via the Tip Line at 9300.

Source: Press Release