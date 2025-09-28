Two Suspects in Custody Following Armed Robbery and Carjacking in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred on Friday afternoon near the heart of Philipsburg’s shopping district.

The incident took place just after 4:00 PM on Friday, September 26, 2025, on Longwall Road near the entrance to Front Street. According to police reports, several men driving a white Hyundai i10 carried out an armed robbery and carjacking, forcefully stealing a white Toyota Yaris from its driver. Gunshots were fired during the incident.

Patrol officers who were nearby immediately spotted both vehicles and began pursuing the suspects along A. Th. Illidge Road. During the high-speed chase, the white Hyundai i10 crashed into three other vehicles. Police arrested the driver of the Hyundai and took him to the station for questioning. The damaged Hyundai has been seized as evidence.

Traffic department personnel responded to the scene to handle the multiple vehicle accidents and assess damages. The suspects in the stolen Toyota Yaris initially escaped during the chase. However, through persistent police work and area searches, officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the Cul de Sac area. The recovered Toyota has also been brought to the police station for investigation.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, a second suspect voluntarily turned himself in at the Philipsburg Police Station and was taken into custody. Detectives from the Police Force of Sint Maarten’s (KPSM) Special Robbery Unit are actively investigating the case and working to identify any additional suspects involved.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is taking serious action against these types of violent crimes that threaten the safety of our community. Anyone who commits armed robbery, carjacking, or similar offenses will face the full force of the law.

If you have any information about this incident or other robberies in the area, please contact: Police Station: 1721-5422222 or the anonymous Tip Line: 9300

KPSM commends the officers involved for their quick thinking and professional response that led to these arrests. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.