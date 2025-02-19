TWO Team Sint Maarten meets with Secretary Generals on Country Package measures

Philipsburg – In preparation for the Implementation Agenda for the first quarter of 2025, the Temporary Work Organization (hereafter TWO) Team Sint Maarten recently met with key stakeholders and counterparts for an update on ongoing projects and initiatives. The meetings were aimed to assess progress and strengthen and maintain collaboration between all involved stakeholders.

In this capacity, the TWO Team Sint Maarten engaged in discussions with government officials, project leads, and other partners involved in the country package measures, which provided valuable insights into the achievements of various projects thus far and identified areas where additional support or adjustments may be needed to realign priorities.

Recently the Temporary Work Organization – Team Sint Maarten – had the opportunity to attend the Secretary General (hereafter SG) platform to discuss recent developments within the different ministries and explore ways in which the collaboration and efforts can be streamlined to increase the overall impact of the efforts. Based on the discussions with the SG’s, it was made clear that there is a shared will and interest to collectively make positive strides toward the shared objectives and where support from the Netherlands is needed for especially financial-, technical and legal support. These are key success factors that Sint Maarten needs to achieve their goals.

The Country Package measures focus on a wide range of themes and projects, however, there are many overlapping themes across these projects, and it is important that the SG’s collaborate closely to leverage each other’s efforts and that of TWO. The SG’s and TWO discussed ways in which the upcoming years can be used to maximize the overall impact of the technical support and financial assistance provided by TWO by focusing on key projects within each ministry and identifying the low hanging fruit. It was agreed during the meeting that follow-up sessions would be planned on short term and structural meetings thereafter between the SG’s platform and TWO Sint Maarten to stay in continuous contact regarding the different projects. The ultimate goal of the Country Package is to promote self-efficiency, financial management and good governance in Sint Maarten. The recent discussion breathed new life into the collaboration, revitalizing the efforts and setting a positive direction forward.

Source: Press Release