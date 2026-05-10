Two years of Perpetual Plastics to be celebrated with Artisanal Market | The Peoples Tribune

COLE BAY — Perpetual Plastics will celebrate its second anniversary with an artisanal market and community celebration on Saturday, May 23, from 11 AM to 7 PM, at its workspace on Union Road 125 in Cole Bay, next to Burger King.

The event, which is open to the public, will coincide with International Plastic Free Day and will feature local vendors, arts and crafts, edible goods, an art exhibition, and free crafting sessions led by guest artists.

The celebration will include an artisanal market showcasing local vendors offering handmade products, crafts, art, and edible goods. The public will also be able to view an art exhibition presented by the Let’s ACT! after-school program, made possible by the Culture Participation Fund.

As part of the day’s activities, Perpetual Plastics will also host two free creative masterclasses: a clay masterclass for eight registered duos and an upcycled cloth masterclass for eight registered duos. Persons interested in registering for a masterclass or inquiring about remaining vendor spots can contact Perpetual Plastics via WhatsApp at +1 721 580 5240.

Perpetual Plastics, a plastic recycling social workspace operating under the EPIC Foundation, said the anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate two years of environmental, social, and educational work on the island.

Since opening its doors, Perpetual Plastics has processed more than 2,200 kilos of High-Density Polyethylene, Type 2 HDPE, and Polypropylene, Type 5 PP, plastics. Using the internationally recognized open-source Precious Plastic method, the workspace transforms discarded plastic into useful, reusable, and creative products.

In two years, the organization has also educated more than 2,800 youth, hosted seven international interns, and welcomed more than 50 local high school students completing their community service hours.

Beyond recycling, Perpetual Plastics has grown into a community resource. The organization hosts clients from the Sister Basilia Center and the Guided Living program of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation twice weekly, as well as clients from the Mental Health Foundation once weekly. It also maintains working relationships with the Labour Department and The Court of Guardianship, providing meaningful opportunities for individuals with a distance to the traditional labor market.

The organization’s work also extends to schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, marinas, and other partners that contribute plastics to help keep waste out of the landfill and the natural environment. The workspace currently operates with multiple molds capable of producing approximately 25 different items and has hosted workshops for team building, tourism experiences, and community gatherings, welcoming local residents, visitors, and cruise line staff.

Perpetual Plastics has also taken part in international training exchanges with like-minded organizations in Curaçao, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Locally, it has been active in community cleanups, hiking cleanups, mangrove cleanups, and artisanal markets across the island.

“Our impact has greatly been made thanks to your involvement,” said the Perpetual Plastics team. “For this, we have a reason to celebrate.”

The team extended gratitude to all volunteers, including those who have supported the organization consistently over the years and those who gave even an hour of their time. Perpetual Plastics also thanked local, regional, and international funders and donors whose support has helped make the work possible.

The anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, May 23, from 11 AM to 7 PM, at Union Road 125, Cole Bay, next to Burger King.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/two-years-of-perpetual-plastics-to-be-celebrated-with-artisanal-market