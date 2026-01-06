U.S. Travel Safety Advisory Update: Dutch Caribbean maintains Level 1 rating | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The U.S. State Department’s latest travel guidance underscores that advisory levels across the wider Caribbean region vary by destination, even as recent regional developments have heightened traveler attention and created short-term disruptions to air travel.

Despite the regional spotlight and the temporary disruption to travel flows, the Dutch Caribbean continues to be regarded as safe and remains classified under the U.S. State Department’s Level 1 advisory, meaning travelers are advised to exercise normal precautions.

As the world entered 2026, travel concerns intensified following the reported capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was followed by heightened U.S. security measures and new restrictions affecting portions of regional airspace. Those measures contributed to travel delays and disruptions across the region, leaving thousands of travelers temporarily stranded and fueling uncertainty, including in destinations not directly impacted by political unrest.

The U.S. State Department issues four travel advisory levels to guide Americans on what to expect when visiting a country or territory:

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions

Level 2: Exercise increased caution

Level 3: Reconsider travel

Level 4: Do not travel

As of January 5, Venezuela and Haiti were the only destinations in the region carrying a Level 4 advisory, while parts of several other countries in the broader Caribbean basin, including areas of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Guatemala, and Colombia, also face heightened advisories depending on location and conditions.

Travelers are encouraged to review the advisory level and country-specific guidance for their intended destination, particularly because safety conditions and available resources can differ across the Caribbean region and can vary within countries depending on location.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/u-s-travel-safety-advisory-update-dutch-caribbean-maintains-level-1-rating