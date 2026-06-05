UNESCO supports EPIC St. Maarten’s “Perpetual Plastics” initiative to reduce plastic waste and empower the community | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–UNESCO, through the St. Maarten National Commission for UNESCO, is supporting EPIC St. Maarten’s “Perpetual Plastics” initiative, an environmental and community-focused project aimed at transforming plastic waste into opportunity through education, recycling, local production and social inclusion.

The support comes through approved funding that has contributed to the purchase of moulds and provided financial assistance toward the acquisition of essential machinery needed to establish EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics Workspace.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General of the St. Maarten National Commission for UNESCO, said the Commission recognized the potential of the project when it received EPIC’s proposal. She said the initiative stood out because of its ability to create both environmental and social impact on the island.

Henry noted that the objectives of the Perpetual Plastics Project align closely with UNESCO’s mission and several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities; SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 13, Climate Action; SDG 14, Life Below Water; and SDG 15, Life on Land.

“The Perpetual Plastics Project is designed to transform plastic waste into opportunity through education, recycling, and social inclusion,” Henry said. “The initiative seeks to address St. Maarten’s growing plastic waste challenge while fostering community engagement and creating future employment opportunities. These goals reflect UNESCO’s commitment to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment.”

The establishment of EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics Workspace is expected to provide significant benefits to both the community and the environment. Through the use of specialized recycling equipment and moulds, collected plastic waste can be transformed into a variety of practical and marketable products.

The project demonstrates the value of recycling in a hands-on and visible way, while helping to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering landfills and the natural environment.

As the project develops, locally manufactured products, including recycled souvenirs made in St. Maarten, are expected to provide a sustainable source of revenue. Proceeds from product sales will support the maintenance of the recycling machinery, sustain workshop operations and contribute to EPIC St. Maarten’s ongoing environmental conservation initiatives.

The Perpetual Plastics Project represents an important step toward building a more sustainable future for St. Maarten. It promotes waste reduction, environmental awareness, local production and meaningful community participation.

UNESCO said it is proud to support the initiative and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on St. Maarten’s environment, economy and communities.

Photo caption:From left to right: Juliana Hodge-Shipley, Marcellia Henry, Islaya Streefkerk and Fleur Hermanides.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/unesco-supports-epic-st-maartens-perpetual-plastics-initiative-to-reduce-plastic-waste-and-empower-the-community