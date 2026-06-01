Universities Launch LLO Caribbean Platform to Strengthen Governance Capacity Across the Dutch Caribbean | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE-–The Hague University of Applied Sciences, the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez, the University of Aruba and Utrecht University have launched a new online platform aimed at strengthening administrative capacity and lifelong learning in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

The LLO Caribbean platform is designed for professionals in Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, collectively referred to as CASBES. The initiative brings education, knowledge sharing and professional development together in one central place, offering access to educational programs, courses and master classes that address current social and administrative challenges in the region.

The project is funded through a grant from the LLO Catalyst of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.

The Caribbean parts of the Kingdom face several complex challenges, including socioeconomic inequality, administrative stability and the need for stronger public sector resilience. The LLO Caribbean platform was developed as a direct response to these challenges, with the goal of equipping professionals with the knowledge and competencies needed to support stronger governance and more effective public service.

The platform offers programs focused on innovation, resilience in the public sector and the challenges facing public administration. These themes are brought together under the broader objective of strengthening administrative capacity throughout the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Through the platform, professionals will be able to access programs offered by the participating institutions in different learning formats, including physical, hybrid and online options. The structure allows users to find and combine programs based on their learning needs, professional responsibilities and work situation.

A central feature of the collaboration is the mutual recognition of results and certificates obtained within the consortium. This means that professionals can take programs at different participating institutions and build a personalized learning path without unnecessary administrative obstacles. The approach is intended to support learning mobility within the Kingdom while encouraging cooperation and knowledge exchange among the institutions.

The consortium also places emphasis on connecting local expertise with international perspectives. In doing so, the platform takes into account the cultural and social context of the islands while making educational opportunities available to professionals in both the Caribbean and European parts of the Netherlands.

For government institutions and public services, the partners view investment in professional development as essential to strengthening the quality and effectiveness of local governance. By offering flexible and modular learning opportunities, the LLO Caribbean platform seeks to support the development of professionals who are working directly on public administration, policy, service delivery and institutional resilience.

The participating institutions said the platform is intended to grow into a broader educational infrastructure over time. The ambition is to include other MBO, HBO and university institutions in the future, further expanding access to lifelong learning and professional development across the Kingdom.

Through this collaboration, The Hague University of Applied Sciences, the University of Curaçao, the University of Aruba and Utrecht University aim to contribute to stronger governance, sustainable employability and continued knowledge development across the Dutch Caribbean.

For more information: https://llo-caribbean.org

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/universities-launch-llo-caribbean-platform-to-strengthen-governance-capacity-across-the-dutch-caribbean