University of St. Martin reopens campus for Spring 2026 Semester | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM) will reopen its campus on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, following the Christmas holidays, officially launching the Spring 2026 semester.

USM extends best wishes to its students, faculty, staff, and the wider community for a New Year marked by progress and achievement. The University encourages students to approach the semester with focus and confidence, using education as a pathway to personal and professional growth.

New Student Orientation for all incoming students will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026. The orientation is designed to introduce students to campus life, academic expectations, and the support services available to help them succeed.

Degree classes begin on Monday, January 12, 2026, and the Spring Semester will run from January 12 through May 9, 2026.

USM’s staff and management team look forward to a productive semester and are ready to welcome both new and returning students. The University remains committed to providing a supportive, inclusive learning environment that helps students meet their goals.

The University of St. Martin offers a broad selection of individual courses and degree programs for students 16 years and older, including working professionals and mature learners seeking to upgrade skills, advance their education, or pursue new career directions. With flexible learning options and dedicated faculty, USM continues to promote lifelong learning and community development.

For more information on enrollment, programs, and course offerings, students are encouraged to contact the University of St. Martin.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/university-of-st-martin-reopens-campus-for-spring-2026-semester