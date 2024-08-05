UP Party responds to SXM Talks Election Questions

PHILIPSBURG – In an effort to gauge the positions on certain topics by the various political parties on St. Maarten that are contesting the upcoming (snap) election on August 19, 2024, SXM Talks has invited each party to respond to 10 questions posed.

SXM Talks will publish them in the order they are received.

Below the answers received from the United People’s Party (UPP):

Question 1. What are your top 10 priorities for the country?

Answer – Top Ten Priorities for the United People’s Party

Economic Growth and Job Creation

Stimulate economic growth through strategic investments and public-private partnerships.

Create job opportunities by supporting local businesses and attracting foreign investment.

Streamlining Work Permit Processes

Implement reforms to reduce the work permit approval time from 11 weeks to 5 weeks.

Urgent Processing : For applicants who have urgent reasons for requiring expedited work permits, an expedite fee will be introduced. This service will prioritize their applications, ensuring faster processing times.

: For applicants who have urgent reasons for requiring expedited work permits, an expedite fee will be introduced. This service will prioritize their applications, ensuring faster processing times. Revenue Generation : The expedite fee not only provides a valuable service to businesses and individuals in urgent need but also generates additional revenue for St. Maarten. This revenue can be reinvested in further improving the work permit processing system and other public services.

: The expedite fee not only provides a valuable service to businesses and individuals in urgent need but also generates additional revenue for St. Maarten. This revenue can be reinvested in further improving the work permit processing system and other public services. Advanced Technology Integration :

: Develop and implement digital platforms for work permit applications, allowing for online submission, tracking, and communication. This reduces paperwork and speeds up the overall process.

Introduce flexibility in hiring specialized roles, such as chefs, caregivers, and financial sector positions.

Education and Youth Development

Enhance educational infrastructure and resources to improve the quality of education.

Implement programs that focus on skill development and career readiness for youth.

Healthcare Improvement

Increase access to quality healthcare services and facilities.

Implement programs aimed at preventative care and health education.

Health Information Systems (HIS) : Develop robust health information systems to improve data collection, patient records management, and decision-making processes. This will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

: Develop robust health information systems to improve data collection, patient records management, and decision-making processes. This will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery. Universal Health Coverage: Implement “Ottley Care,” a universal health coverage program designed to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare services to all residents of St. Maarten. This program will cover essential health services, including primary care, specialist consultations, emergency care, and prescription medications. The goal is to provide affordable and quality healthcare for all citizens of St. Maarten.

Infrastructure Development

Invest in modernizing and expanding critical infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and public buildings.

Develop sustainable urban planning initiatives to support long-term growth.

Housing and Community Development

Promote affordable housing projects to meet the needs of the growing population.

Enhance community facilities and public spaces to improve the quality of life.

Environmental Protection and Sustainability

Implement policies and programs to protect natural resources and promote sustainability.

Encourage the use of renewable energy sources and green technologies.

Social Welfare and Inclusion

Strengthen social safety nets to support vulnerable populations.

Promote inclusive policies that ensure equal opportunities for all citizens.

Public Safety and Security

Improve law enforcement and emergency response capabilities.

Implement community policing initiatives to enhance public trust and safety.

Resource Allocation : Invest in modern equipment, technology, and training for law enforcement and emergency response teams to enhance their effectiveness. This includes upgrading communication systems, vehicles, and protective gear.

: Invest in modern equipment, technology, and training for law enforcement and emergency response teams to enhance their effectiveness. This includes upgrading communication systems, vehicles, and protective gear. Enhanced Coordination: Establish a closer working relationship with the Police Chief Commissioner and the Kops Politie Sint Maarten. This collaboration will facilitate better coordination, information sharing, and joint operations to tackle crime more effectively.

Good Governance and Transparency

Ensure transparency and accountability in government operations.

Promote civic engagement and participation in the democratic process.

These priorities reflect a commitment to fostering economic development, enhancing quality of life, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for St. Maarten.

Question 2. How do you plan to address the issues facing GEBE, including power outages and billing concerns?

Answer – Addressing Power Outages

The United People’s Party (UPP) plans to modernize GEBE’s infrastructure to minimize power outages. This includes investing in advanced grid technology and renewable energy sources such as solar, Liquified Natural Gas, LNG and wind power to ensure a more reliable and sustainable energy supply. Additionally, the UPP proposes enhancing existing infrastructure’s maintenance schedules and response times to prevent unexpected outages. Introduce strategic planning and public-private partnerships to fund these upgrades. By integrating renewable energy, GEBE will become more reliable and environmentally friendly, reducing the island’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Tackling Billing Concerns

To address billing concerns, the UPP plans to overhaul GEBE’s billing system to ensure accuracy and transparency. This includes implementing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for real-time monitoring of energy consumption. The UPP proposes a customer service overhaul to better handle billing inquiries and disputes, ensuring that customers receive prompt and practical assistance. Additionally, the party plans to introduce clear, straightforward billing statements, providing detailed usage breakdowns to help customers understand their charges. We will suspend the fuel clause and investigate its composition. Introduce education campaigns to inform residents about energy conservation, helping them reduce their bills and promote more efficient energy use across the

Question 3. What are your strategies for increasing revenue to enhance the island’s financial status?

Answer – Strategy to Increase Revenue and Enhance Financial Status

The United People’s Party (UPP) aims to boost St. Maarten’s revenue and enhance its financial status through a multifaceted strategy focusing on economic diversification, tourism development, and improved fiscal management.

Economic Diversification: The UPP plans to reduce the island’s dependence on tourism by promoting other sectors such as technology, finance, and agriculture. By creating a favourable business environment with incentives for local and international investors, the party aims to attract new businesses and industries to the island. Tourism Enhancement: Recognizing tourism’s vital role, the UPP proposes upgrading infrastructure, expanding marketing efforts, and developing niche markets such as eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and medical tourism. By enhancing the visitor experience and attracting high-value tourists, the party aims to increase tourism revenue significantly. Fiscal Management: The UPP emphasizes reforming the tax system, reducing profit taxes to increase compliance, and simplifying the tax structure. Additionally, the party advocates for public-private partnerships to fund infrastructure projects, reducing the financial burden on the government and offering tax incentives for participating businesses. Education and Workforce Development: Investing in education and vocational training programs will create a skilled workforce, attracting higher-paying industries and increasing local employment.

Question 4. Do you propose any election reforms to prevent “ship jumping” and ensure government stability?

Answer – To address the issue of “ship jumping” and enhance government stability in St. Maarten, the United People’s Party (UPP) proposes several key election reforms:

Mandate Adherence to Party Loyalty: Implement legal provisions requiring elected members to adhere to the party under which they were elected. If a member decides to leave their party, they must resign from Parliament, and their seat should then go to the next person in line for that party. Legal and Constitutional Amendments: Introduce constitutional amendments prohibiting “ship jumping.” Construct legal frameworks that mandate automatic loss of parliamentary seats upon defection from the party. Implement these reforms and incorporate, based on consultation with key stakeholders, additional reforms already recommended to promote political stability, ensure consistent representation of voters’ interests, and foster a more cohesive and effective government.

Ultimately, every proposed solution will be challenged, however, doing nothing has left us with 11 cabinets in 14 years, and while there is much to consider to maintain the principles of Democracy, we believe, work must urgently begin to reverse the threat of constant instability for our small island.

Question 5. Would you disclose the individuals you intend to appoint as government ministers if your party wins a majority?

Answer – While the UPP understands the desire for potential ministers to be disclosed before the election, focusing on a transparent, post-election appointment process ensures that the most capable and dedicated individuals are chosen. This approach balances the need for transparency with the practicalities of forming an effective and stable government. While the UPP acknowledges the importance of transparency, we also recognize that pre-election disclosure of potential ministers can sometimes lead to unnecessary distractions and politicking. Therefore, this is why we propose a balanced approach.

Question 6. Do you believe the board members of government-owned companies should be replaced?

Answer – Evaluating and Potentially Replacing Board Members of Government-Owned Companies

The United People’s Party (UPP) believes that the effective management of government-owned companies is crucial for the prosperity and stability of St. Maarten. Whether or not board members should be replaced depends on several key factors:

Performance and Accountability:

Independent Performance Reviews initiated by the Shareholder: Hire independent consultants to conduct thorough performance reviews of current board members. Assess their contributions, effectiveness, and adherence to best practices in corporate governance.

Accountability: Ensure all board members are accountable for their actions and decisions. If any board member has failed to meet their responsibilities or has engaged in unethical behaviour, replacement may be necessary.

Expertise and Qualifications:

Skills Assessment: Evaluate the current skill sets of board members to ensure they align with the company’s strategic needs. Government-owned companies require leaders with relevant expertise, experience, and a deep understanding of their respective industries.

Continuing Education: Provide training and development opportunities for board members to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Transparency and Public Confidence:

Public Trust: Consider the public perception and trust in the board members. If there is significant public distrust or dissatisfaction, it might be necessary to bring in new members to restore confidence.

Alignment with Strategic Goals:

Strategic Vision: Ensure that board members are aligned with the government’s and company’s strategic goals and vision. New strategic directions require fresh perspectives and new leadership. The Shareholders must approve the strategic vision changes of a Government-owned company.

Term Limits and Rotation:

Term Limits: Implement term limits to ensure regular rotation and prevent stagnation. Regularly introducing new members can bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the board.

Rotation Policy: Develop a rotation policy that allows for the gradual replacement of board members to maintain continuity and stability. Success should have its reward, and the organization’s demand should be considered to ensure that board members can commit to the organization fully and are adequately compensated for service rendered. Balanced approach:

There should be a balanced approach in evaluating the need to replace board members of government-owned companies. While it is only sometimes necessary to replace all board members, those who are underperforming, lack the expertise required or have lost public trust should be considered for replacement. This ensures that government-owned companies are managed effectively, transparently, and in a manner that aligns with the best interests of St. Maarten.

Question 7. Are you in favour of joining the BES islands, maintaining the current status, or seeking independence?

Answer – Evaluating St. Maarten’s Political Status: UPP’s Stance

The United People’s Party (UPP) is committed to pursuing the best course of action for St. Maarten’s future prosperity and stability. Evaluating the options of joining the BES islands, maintaining the current autonomous status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, or seeking Independence requires careful consideration of various factors. Here is our stance:

Maintaining the Current Status:

Advantages: St. Maarten’s current autonomous status allows it to enjoy a significant degree of self-governance while benefiting from the support and resources of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This status provides some stability, access to international markets, and assistance in times of crisis, such as natural disasters.

Challenges: There are challenges related to governance, financial management, and the relationship with the Netherlands that must be addressed. The UPP is committed to improving these aspects to ensure the current status works more effectively for the people of St. Maarten.

Joining the BES Islands:

Advantages: Becoming a special municipality within the Kingdom (like the BES islands – Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba) might offer certain administrative efficiencies and increased direct support from the Dutch government. It could lead to more robust infrastructure and public services.

Challenges: This move would reduce St. Maarten’s level of autonomy and could limit its ability to make independent decisions tailored to local needs. It could also affect St. Maarten’s cultural and political identity.

Seeking Independence:

Advantages: Full Independence would grant St. Maarten complete control over its governance, policies, and international relations. This could foster a stronger sense of national identity and self-determination.

Challenges: Independence would require significant preparation to ensure economic stability, effective governance, and the ability to manage all aspects of statehood. The risks related to financial viability, security, and international relations need careful assessment.

UPP’s Position

Maintaining the Current Status with Improvements: The UPP believes that maintaining the current autonomous status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands while significantly improving governance, financial management, and the relationship with the Netherlands is currently the best path forward. This approach offers a balance of autonomy and stability, ensuring that St. Maarten can benefit from its association with the Netherlands while addressing internal challenges.

Action Plan:

Strengthen Governance : Implement reforms to enhance government operations’ transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

: Implement reforms to enhance government operations’ transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Financial Management : Improve financial oversight and management to ensure sustainable economic growth.

: Improve financial oversight and management to ensure sustainable economic growth. Enhance Relations with the Netherlands : Foster a more cooperative and constructive relationship with the Dutch government, addressing mutual concerns and working towards shared goals.

: Foster a more cooperative and constructive relationship with the Dutch government, addressing mutual concerns and working towards shared goals. Public Consultation: Engage the public in discussions about the island’s future political status to ensure that any decision reflects the people’s will.

These steps should be time-based and should have a formal evaluation process. The evaluation should be to determine whether St. Maarten and The Netherlands have sufficiently improved the key areas identified, and it should evaluate the potential readiness for St. Maarten to proceed with steps towards Independence, based primarily on the will of the people being clear through a Referendum on maintaining the current status or moving towards complete Independence.

By focusing on these areas, the UPP aims to maximize the benefits of the current status while addressing its shortcomings and becoming self-reliant.

Question 8. Do you support a campaign like the “Brooks/Towers” initiative to legalize undocumented immigrants and integrate them into the formal economy. Explain why yes or why not?

Answer – Supporting a Campaign to Legalize Undocumented Immigrants

The United People’s Party (UPP) supports initiatives like the “Brooks/Towers” campaign aimed at legalizing undocumented immigrants and integrating them into the formal economy. Here are the reasons for our support:

Economic Integration and Growth:

Formal Economy: Legalizing undocumented immigrants allows them to participate fully in the formal economy, contributing to tax revenues and reducing the underground economy. This integration leads to economic growth and increased financial stability for St. Maarten.

Workforce Enhancement: Legal immigrants can fill labour shortages, especially in critical sectors such as construction, hospitality, and healthcare. This can help businesses thrive and support economic development.

Social Stability and Inclusion:

Community Cohesion: Legalizing undocumented immigrants fosters social inclusion and reduces marginalization. When individuals are recognized and integrated into society, it enhances community cohesion and reduces social tensions.

Access to Services: Legal status allows immigrants to access essential services such as healthcare, education, and social security, improving their quality of life and contributing to overall social stability.

Human Rights and Dignity:

Respect and Dignity: Legalization upholds the human rights and dignity of undocumented immigrants, many of whom have contributed to the community for years. Recognizing their status ensures they are treated fairly and justly.

Protection from Exploitation: Legal status protects immigrants from exploitation and abuse, ensuring they have the same labour rights and protections as other workers.

Public Safety and Security:

Accurate Records: Legalization allows for accurate documentation and tracking of individuals, which can enhance public safety and security. It ensures that all residents are accounted for and can contribute to a safer society.

Law Enforcement Cooperation: Legal immigrants are more likely to cooperate with law enforcement and report crimes, contributing to a safer community.

Moral and Ethical Responsibility:

Ethical Governance: Supporting the legalization of undocumented immigrants aligns with ethical governance and social justice principles. It reflects a commitment to fairness and equity in policymaking.

Long-Term Vision: Addressing the status of undocumented immigrants is a forward-thinking approach that ensures a stable and inclusive future for St. Maarten.

We believe that a campaign similar to the “Brooks/Towers” initiative benefits St. Maarten. Legalizing undocumented immigrants and integrating them into the formal economy can achieve economic growth, social stability, respect for human rights, and enhanced public safety. This approach aligns with our commitment to inclusive and responsible governance, ensuring a prosperous and cohesive society for all residents of St. Maarten.

Question 9. What is your stance on the recent surge in gun crimes, and what measures do you propose to address it?

Answer – Addressing the Surge in Gun Crimes: UPP’s Stance and Proposed Measures

The United People’s Party (UPP) is deeply concerned about the recent surge in gun crimes in St. Maarten. Ensuring the safety and security of our residents is a top priority. Here are our proposed measures to address this critical issue:

Enhanced Law Enforcement and Policing:

Increased Patrols: Deploy additional police patrols in high-crime areas to deter criminal activities and improve the visibility of law enforcement.

Specialized Units: Establish specialized units focused on gun crime prevention and investigation that are equipped with the necessary resources and training.

Community Policing:

Strengthen Relationships: Foster more robust relationships between law enforcement and communities through community policing initiatives. This approach encourages cooperation and trust, making residents more likely to report suspicious activities.

Community Engagement: Organize regular community meetings to discuss safety concerns and collaborate on crime prevention strategies.

Stricter Gun Control Laws:

Tighten Regulations: Implement more stringent regulations on gun ownership, including comprehensive background checks, mandatory waiting periods, and criteria more stringent for obtaining firearm licenses.

Ban on Illegal Firearms: Launch aggressive campaigns to identify and confiscate illegal firearms. Offer amnesty programs to encourage the surrender of unlicensed guns without penalties.

Intelligence-Led Policing:

Data Analysis: Utilize data and intelligence to identify crime patterns and hotspots. This allows law enforcement to deploy resources more effectively and anticipate potential incidents.

Collaboration with Regional Partners: Work closely with regional and international law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and coordinate efforts to combat gun trafficking.

Youth Programs and Education:

Prevention Programs: Implement programs to prevent youth involvement in crime, including mentorship, vocational training, and recreational activities.

Education Campaigns: Conduct education campaigns in schools and communities about the dangers of gun violence and the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully.

Judicial Reforms:

Swift Justice: Ensure that gun crime cases are processed swiftly and that perpetrators are held accountable with appropriate sentences.

Victim Support: Provide support services for victims of gun violence, including counselling and legal assistance.

Economic and Social Development:

Address Root Causes: Tackle the root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of opportunities, by investing in economic development, education, and social services.

Job Creation: Create job opportunities and support small businesses to provide alternatives to criminal activities.

We will take a comprehensive approach to address the surge in gun crimes. By enhancing law enforcement capabilities, strengthening community relationships, tightening gun control laws, utilizing intelligence-led policing, supporting youth and educational programs, reforming the judicial system, and addressing socio-economic issues, we are confident that we can create a safer and more secure St. Maarten for all residents. This multifaceted strategy reflects our dedication to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in our community.

Question 10. What are your plans to reduce road traffic congestion?

Answer – UPP’s Plans to Reduce Road Traffic Congestion

The United People’s Party (UPP) recognizes that road traffic congestion is a significant issue affecting the quality of life and economic efficiency in St. Maarten. Our comprehensive plan to reduce congestion includes the following measures:

Infrastructure Improvements:

Road Expansion: Expand and upgrade existing roads to accommodate increased traffic volume, focusing on critical bottlenecks and high-traffic areas.

New Roadways : Construct new roads and bypasses to divert traffic from congested urban centres, easing pressure on main roads.

: Construct new roads and bypasses to divert traffic from congested urban centres, easing pressure on main roads. Immediately commence construction of the Philipsburg Parking Lot : Through public private partnership initiatives, fund the construction of the Philipsburg Parking Lot

: Through public private partnership initiatives, fund the construction of the Philipsburg Parking Lot Rebuild the Roads in Philipsburg beginning with Front Street and Back Street ; Improve the quality of the roads, and execute the UPP beautification plan by fixing the roads in Philipsburg, and improving the parking options and access options throughout Philipsburg’s shopping district.

; Improve the quality of the roads, and execute the UPP beautification plan by fixing the roads in Philipsburg, and improving the parking options and access options throughout Philipsburg’s shopping district. Complete the Ring Road Project: Build the Ring Road and create a section of the road that can be used to have controlled Drag Races to help our young talented motorists hone their skills to be able to compete internationally.

Traffic Management Systems:

Smart Traffic Lights: Implement intelligent traffic light systems that adjust based on real-time traffic conditions to improve flow and reduce wait times at intersections.

Traffic Monitoring: Utilize advanced traffic monitoring systems to collect data and manage traffic patterns more effectively.

Urban Planning and Development:

Decentralization: Support policies that decentralize services and businesses from urban centres, spreading them across different areas to distribute traffic more evenly.

Staggered Work Hours:

Flexible Work Schedules: Collaborate with businesses and government offices to implement staggered work hours, reducing peak-hour traffic congestion.

Remote Work: Encourage remote work where possible to decrease the number of commuters on the roads.

Public Awareness Campaigns:

Traffic Etiquette Education: Launch public awareness campaigns on traffic rules and etiquette to improve driving behaviour and reduce incidents that contribute to congestion.

Road Maintenance and Safety:

Regular Maintenance: Ensure regular maintenance of roads to prevent disruptions and delays caused by poor road conditions.

Safety Improvements: Implement safety measures such as better signage, lighting, and pedestrian crossings to reduce accidents and improve traffic flow.

The UPP’s multifaceted approach to reducing road traffic congestion focuses on infrastructure improvements, enhancing public transportation, utilizing smart traffic management systems, and fostering better urban planning. By implementing these strategies, we aim to create a more efficient and less congested transportation network, improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors in St. Maarten. Crowded areas such as Simpson Bay and Walter Nisbeth Road in Philipsburg could become one-directional traffic, increasing the speed and flow of traffic and giving motorists alternatives for the constant stopping of vehicles every seven seconds, which creates the traffic build-up. By utilizing the Causeway Bridge more efficiently, traffic flow in the Simpson Bay/Maho area could increase significantly. This will require a similar approach in Philipsburg, which is why we propose to build the Ring Road and provide alternative routes in and out of Philipsburg. These measures require significantly less funding for high results and have a faster implementation time overall, improving the traffic flow. Once done, a realistic evaluation of additional measures can be carried out.