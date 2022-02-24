Update: Shooting in Colombier | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Friday, February 18, around 10:30 p.m., a young man of 15 years old was on the public road in Colombier. Three scooters went up the road, passed him and then turned around a little further before coming back towards him. One of the passengers of a scooter shot the victim, fatally wounding him in the abdomen.

According to reports by the gendarmes, this is how the events occurred. A 9 mm holster was found at the scene of the homicide. A flagrante delicto investigation has been entrusted to the Research Section of St. Martin under ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/24/update-shooting-in-colombier/