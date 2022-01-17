Updated school health protocol | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The school-based Covid health protocol has changed three times in one week. Positive or contact cases, self-tests, isolation… Here is how it is applied in practice now.

Students identified as contact cases following the appearance of a confirmed case in a class can continue the school day or half-day until their legal guardians can pick them up at the usual end of classes.

Students who are contact cases under 12 years of age as well as students over 12 years of age who have been fully vaccinated will be given 3 free self-tests at the pharmacy and will no longer be required to undergo an antigenic or PCR test.

Finally, the legal guardians of the students will have to produce, upon return to school of the children who are contact cases, a unique certificate of completion of the first self-test, of the negative result of the latter as well as of their commitment to perform the self-tests at D+2 and D+4 and not to send their child to school if the result of one of these self-tests is positive.

