URBAN TRANSPORT: Official relaunch of Line 2 South | FAXINFO

Line 2 South (L2 South), connecting Marigot to Terres-Basses, as well as the surroundings of Concordia, is officially relaunched to improve urban transport. Eleven public transport vehicle (VTC) operators are authorized to operate on this line. The “Transport and Regulations” Department of the Collectivité has undertaken a reorganization of this line, abandoned following the withdrawal of the previous drivers, in order to offer a more transparent and efficient service to users.

As part of this relaunch, several actions are being implemented: professional vehicles will be identifiable by a sticker indicating the route, and the Antoine Julien Gumbs bus station will be redesigned to facilitate the loading and dropping off of passengers. Controllers will ensure that users go to regulated stops, and 27 new stop signs have been installed. The line's circuit, passing through the bus station, now serves three circuits to Concordia and Terres-Basses.

In terms of fares, three categories are in effect: fare A during the day (5am-21pm), B at night (21pm-5am), and a special fare C for children, schoolchildren and students. Expect to pay €1,50 for line 1 North and €1 for line 2 South. A supplement is applied for bulky luggage. The Community calls for the cooperation of users and transporters to respect the fares, stops and capacities of the buses, in order to guarantee the smooth running of the service. _Vx

Info: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources/Transports-Publics-Circuits-Interieurs.pdf

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-urbain-relance-officielle-de-la-ligne-2-sud/