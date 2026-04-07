URSM board stands firm on integrity, rejects smear campaign, condemns misuse of internal correspondence | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) on Tuesday issued a statement to set the record straight regarding the ongoing public discourse surrounding the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug.

The Board has taken serious note of the deliberate spread of misinformation, mischaracterizations, and selective leaks of internal party communications aimed at undermining the credibility of the URSM, its President Ms. Brenda Brooks, and the Leader of the party and Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina.

“The URSM Board will not allow false narratives and coordinated attempts at public manipulation to go unchallenged,” the Board stated. “What we are witnessing is not transparency, but a calculated effort to distort facts and mislead the people of Sint Maarten.”

The Board confirms that its decision followed a structured, deliberate, and documented process, including direct engagement with Minister Richinel Brug.

“As clearly outlined in the Board’s formal correspondence dated March 26, 2026, the request for Minister Richinel Brug’s resignation was not arbitrary, but based on serious and substantiated concerns regarding governance, conflicts of interest, and breaches of integrity,” the Board stated.

The Board emphasized that this position was reached unanimously.

“This was a collective decision of a diverse Board representing the people of Sint Maarten. It was not driven by any single individual, nor by any external pressure. The suggestion of a ‘dictatorship’ or unilateral action is entirely false and disingenuous.”

At the core of the matter is the principle upon which URSM was founded on integrity.

“The issue before us is simple and clear—there has been a breach of integrity. URSM was elected on the promise of doing things differently, and we will not compromise that mandate under any circumstance.”

The Board further rejected attempts to frame the matter along personal, political, or discriminatory lines.

“This decision has nothing to do with nationality, favoritism, or any of the distractions being circulated. It is about accountability and adherence to the standards that the people of Sint Maarten expect from those in public office.”

The Board expressed deep concern over the public release and misuse of internal party correspondence.

“It is both unfortunate and telling that confidential internal communications along with the disclosure of names of hard working civil servants are being selectively disclosed to the public in an attempt to create confusion and shift the narrative,” the Board stated.

The Board called directly on Minister Richinel Brug and/or any individuals acting on his behalf to take responsibility for these actions.

“Selective leaking only serves to confirm the very concerns regarding integrity and judgment that led to this decision.”

The Board reaffirmed that the selective release of documents does not reflect the full factual picture.

“What is being presented publicly represents fragments—not facts. The full record tells a very different story, one that justifies the Board’s position unequivocally.”

The Board also confirmed that it is in the final stages of preparing its comprehensive response to Minister Richinel Brug.

“The URSM Board is currently finalizing its formal reply to Minister Richinel Brug’s correspondence,” the Board stated. “Every claim, assertion, and misrepresentation will be addressed thoroughly, factually, and in the proper context.”

The Board emphasized that this response will further clarify the basis of its decision and reinforce its commitment to transparency through appropriate channels.

The Board also addressed claims and counter-allegations raised in response to its decision.

“The attempt to deflect from the core issue by introducing unrelated allegations and political diversions does not change the facts at hand,” the Board stated. “The matter remains one of conduct, governance, and integrity.”

The URSM Board reaffirmed its role as the governing body of the party, acting in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation and bylaws.

“Our duty is to uphold the integrity of the party, the stability of the Government, and the trust of the people. That responsibility requires decisive action when standards are compromised.”

The Board stands united and resolute in its position.

“We will not be distracted by noise, nor be intimidated by smear campaigns. The URSM remains committed to principled leadership, transparency through proper channels, and accountability at all levels.”

The Board concluded, “Integrity is not a slogan—it is a standard. And in URSM, that standard will always be upheld.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ursm-board-stands-firm-on-integrity-rejects-smear-campaign-condemns-misuse-of-internal-correspondence