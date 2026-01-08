URSM spat: Brug Issues statement on suspension of Chef de Cabinet’s access | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug on Thursday issued an official statement regarding the suspension of his Chef de Cabinet’s access by Prime Minister Luc Mercelina, to government facilities and government platforms. The Minister said that, despite his concerns about the process, he has since heard from the parties involved and conducted his own inquiries. Based on his review, Minister Brug stated that he fully supports his Chef de Cabinet.Both Ministers as well as the Chief of Cabinet are members of the URSM party.

According to Minister Brug, he was informed through official correspondence from the Prime Minister that a decision had been taken to suspend access to the Government Administration Building and related government platforms for his Chef de Cabinet, based on what was described as an incident that reportedly occurred on January 7, 2026, in Minister Brug’s office while he was not present.

Minister Brug said he considers it unfortunate that the decision was taken without what he described as the competent authority, his office, first hearing all parties involved and determining an appropriate way forward.

Background: Prime Minister’s communication to Parliament

Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina informed Parliament earlier that an incident involving a senior civil servant had occurred and was perceived by the Prime Minister as a serious threat. In his correspondence to Parliament, the Prime Minister indicated that order measures were implemented in line with applicable laws, regulations, and administrative procedures, and that the measures were intended to safeguard public order, safety, and the proper functioning of government operations.

The Prime Minister also stated that, due to the sensitivity of the matter and ongoing procedural follow-up, he would refrain from providing detailed information at this stage, and that Parliament would be informed further if circumstances warrant additional disclosure.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ursm-spat-brug-issues-statement-on-suspension-of-chef-de-cabinets-access