US adds Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths to “Do Not Travel” list | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Bad news for local tourism. The health authorities of the United States have just added Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths to their list of destinations strongly advised against travel, because of an increased risk of Covid-19 infection.

These three destinations, as well as the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, have been added by the CDC, the Center for Disease Control, in other words the U.S. Health Agency, to the list of level 4 countries, the highest level of alert, which corresponds to a very high risk of contamination with Covid-19.

In the Caribbean, Barbados and the Bahamas were already part of this list of a hundred other countries for which the U.S. health agency formally advises against all travel.

According to the CDC, in these destinations, even people with a complete vaccination status risk being infected and transmitting the virus because of the strong presence of the Omicron variant.

