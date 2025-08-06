USM lecture on Thursday on Afrofuturism and Sinofuturism: Reimagining the future through decolonized narratives | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM) is inviting students, educators, creatives, and members of the public to attend a special lecture and workshop on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 6:30 PM, focused on Afrofuturism and Sinofuturism, two rising genres that reframe how the future is imagined in literature and media.

These genres represent a growing shift away from traditional Western science fiction, which for decades has been largely shaped by Anglo-American narratives. While earlier contributions came from other parts of the world, such as Jules Verne in France or the Perry Rhodan series in Germany—these were the exceptions in a genre often dominated by a narrow cultural perspective. The tide began to turn in the 1960s with the emergence of writers of color like Octavia Butler and Samuel Delany, who introduced more inclusive and culturally diverse frameworks into speculative fiction.

The upcoming lecture at USM will delve into how Afrofuturism and Sinofuturism reimagine the future through African and Asian cultural perspectives. Attendees will explore how these movements challenge colonial narratives, critique dominant discourses, and contribute to the decolonization of science fiction.

The lecture will be led by Dr. Holger Briel, a cultural studies scholar from Hong Kong Baptist University. Dr. Briel is widely published in the fields of Afrofuturism, postcolonial theory, and science fiction, and he brings an interdisciplinary lens that combines literature, critical theory, and technology. His work specifically focuses on how marginalized communities, particularly those of African descent, use speculative fiction to reclaim cultural narratives and critique dominant representations in global media.

This event offers a rare opportunity for dialogue around the cultural and political potential of speculative genres, as well as the role of science fiction in shaping social imagination. The session will include analysis of recent creative works and encourage participants to reflect on how diverse voices are essential in envisioning inclusive futures.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. The lecture will take place in the USM lecture hall.

Join USM for a conversation that moves beyond conventional science fiction and invites the public to imagine new worlds from decolonized perspectives.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/usm-lecture-on-thursday-on-afrofuturism-and-sinofuturism-reimagining-the-future-through-decolonized-narratives