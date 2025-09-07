USM seminar “Democracy in Focus” to examine 15 Years of Autonomy | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM), in collaboration with the Kingdom Chair for Democratic Representation, will host a high-level seminar entitled “Democracy in Focus: 15 Years of Autonomy in St. Maarten” on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at USM’s Lecture Hall (Room 202).

This timely event will bring together leading scholars and practitioners to reflect on Sint Maarten’s political journey since attaining country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010. The seminar will address three key areas:

– A review of 15 years of autonomy and democracy in Sint Maarten,

– The concept of autonomy—how it functions in practice and how the island has managed it,

– Sint Maarten’s position within the wider Kingdom framework.

Featured speakers include:

𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐨 𝐑. 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐞𝐲

Julio R. Romney is a political analyst and scholar of comparative government and politics from St. Maarten. He holds a B.A. and an M.A. in Political Science and has completed all coursework toward a Ph.D. He is known for his critical writings on St. Maarten’s political structure, notably through his book St. Maarten: Our Constituent State Constitutional Framework. Romney also founded the Sint Maarten Institute for Public Policy Studies (SIPPS), aimed at fostering public policy research and civic education.

𝐃𝐫. 𝐑.𝐉.𝐀. (𝐍𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐚) 𝐀𝐫𝐝𝐮𝐢𝐧

Dr. Rachnilda Jacqueline Adolfine Arduin is a distinguished legal expert, community advocate, and scholar. She earned her Doctorate in Law (Ph.D.) from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in 1993 and has lived in Sint Maarten since 1982. In 2010, she became the country’s first Ombudsman, safeguarding the constitutional rights of citizens. Among her achievements was successfully challenging a National Ordinance related to the Integrity Chamber on the grounds of insufficient legal protection. She was also the recipient of the Emerald Award of Excellence in 2014.

𝐃𝐫. 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏. 𝐕𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐚𝐥

Dr. Wouter Veenendaal is a Dutch political scientist and Associate Professor in Comparative Politics at Leiden University. He also holds a special chair in Democratic Representation in the Kingdom. His research focuses on governance in small states, democracy, and representation, with a special interest in the Dutch Caribbean. He is the author of Democracy in Small States and Population and Politics: The Impact of Scale, both influential works on how scale shapes political systems.

The seminar will provide a unique platform for scholars, policymakers, and the community to engage in dialogue about Sint Maarten’s democratic development and its future within the Kingdom.

Walk-in begins at 8:30 AM, with the program starting promptly at 9:00 AM. The event is open to the public, and early registration is encouraged.

