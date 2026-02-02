USM staff meet new board of directors during campus introduction session | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The University of St. Martin (USM) recently welcomed members of its Board of Directors during an introduction session held on campus on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The engagement provided an opportunity for staff and board members to become acquainted as the university continues to strengthen its governance and institutional support structure. Members of the Management Team were also present and had the opportunity to meet and engage with the new board members.

The Board of Directors has expanded with the addition of new board members Eunelda Cairo, LL.M., and Dr. Cherina Fleming, alongside continuing members Valerie Giterson Pantophlet, M.Ed., drs. Vasco Daal, Mr. Benson Pompier, Al Wathey, and Dr. Sharine Daniel.

Representatives from the USM Endowment Foundation were also present, including newly inducted member Mr. Achken Roberto Richardson, Mr. Danny Ramchandani, and Mr. George Greaux. During the session, USM staff members introduced themselves and shared their roles within the institution, creating a welcoming and professional environment focused on strengthening connections between governance and staff.

Staff expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet members of the Board of Directors and shared optimism about continued growth and development within both the university and the foundation. The engagement reflects USM’s ongoing commitment to collaboration, transparency, and institutional advancement.

The University of St. Martin remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships between its Board of Directors, foundation partners, and internal teams to support student success, organizational growth, and continued service to the St. Maarten community and beyond.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/usm-staff-meet-new-board-of-directors-during-campus-introduction-session