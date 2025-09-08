Vague war of words between MP Lacroes, Minister Heyliger-Marten leads to meeting request on bus and taxi licensing | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A tit-for-tat public back and forth has emerged between MP Francisco A. Lacroes and Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten regarding the 2023 issuance of public transportation licenses. One party appears intent on addressing public perceptions and distancing himself from alleged wrongdoing, the other appears to signal that additional context exists beyond what has been shared to date through two public reports and past briefings. With MP Lacroes now requesting a parliamentary meeting, attention turns to whether any new information will enter the public domain.

Since the publication of the Government Accountants Bureau, SOAB, internal audit and the Integrity Chamber report on public transportation, public speculation has focused on how more than one hundred bus and taxi licenses were issued in late 2023, before the January 2024 elections. At a Council of Ministers press briefing, Minister Heyliger-Marten noted briefly that she understood a local investigation was underway. In a subsequent briefing, she stated that the reports are public and that any investigative follow up rests with the competent authorities.

While the reports did not name the specific cabinet member responsible for transportation licensing, they did mention former Minister of TEATT Arthur Lambriex. MP Lacroes drew attention to himself last week, noting that his name is often called in association with taxi and bus matters because of service in the minister’s cabinet during the period in question. Of all MPs, he has raised questions most frequently on the floor of Parliament about bus and taxi licenses, to address perceptions about his person as well as misconceptions of the process. He has since reiterated that he still has many questions.

Minister Heyliger-Marten has said she welcomes any discussion that Parliament or any MP wishes to have on the topic, indicating that she also has much to share. On Friday she referenced MP Lacroes by name, stating that she understands he is keen to have the discussion, which she welcomes. "Game on, let's go," she said.

MP Lacroes has now requested a Central Committee meeting of Parliament on transportation within the TEATT portfolio. “The request is already in. It’s time to stop circling the issues and finally face them head-on. This is about accountability, transparency, and delivering solutions to the people of St. Maarten. They have waited long enough.” He referenced the Minister’s recent comment that “There’s a lot to unpack and I’m ready for the discussion. Game on, let’s go,” and responded:

“The Minister says ‘Game on.’ But let me be clear, this is not a game. The transportation system impacts thousands of people every day. From permit distribution to the lack of proper regulation, these are issues that affect livelihoods and the daily lives of our citizens. I am prepared, and I expect serious answers and concrete plans. This is about putting our people first. The request is filed, the stage is set, and now it’s time to get results.”

In this upcoming meeting the Minister will more than likely lay out a reform plan that she has already disclosed to the public. Minister Heyliger-Marten outlined a comprehensive five-phase plan for reforming public transportation:

1. Data Verification and Compliance Review (July–August 2025): Cleaning transportation permit records, verifying insurance, road tax, and inspections, and establishing a database of active versus dormant permits.

2. Permit Rationalization and Driver Certification (late 2025): Revoking non-compliant or dormant permits (with an appeals process), and launching certification programs covering island knowledge, customer service, safety, and mandatory medical checkups.

3. Legislative Framework and Digital Dispatching (2026): Drafting amendments to the Passenger Traffic Ordinance and piloting mandatory digital dispatching.

4. Unified Transport Policy (2027): Submitting finalized legislation to Parliament and consolidating reforms into a unified national transportation policy.

5. Central Transportation Authority (2027–2028): Establishing an independent authority to oversee public transportation, removing government interference and ensuring compliance under law.

The Minister emphasized that these reforms will be carried out in consultation with stakeholders. “We will not impose these changes without dialogue. Stakeholder engagement will remain central to the process, but I want to be clear: reforms such as digital dispatching will eventually become mandatory,” she said.

The SOAB audit cites procedural gaps and governance shortcomings in the 2023 handling of public transportation licenses within TEATT, with approvals occurring outside standard internal review and notification practices.

The Integrity Chamber report describes administrative interference and integrity risks in the 2023 PT (public transportation) licensing process, including cabinet involvement that, according to the Chamber, bypassed standard procedures in the months preceding the January 2024 elections.

The Chamber notes that while it did not confirm criminal acts, weak checks and balances made misconduct more likely.

