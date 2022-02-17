Valentine’s Day with the Tourist Office at Grand Case Airport | FAXINFO

GRAND CASE: Last Monday, the Tourist Office celebrated Valentine’s Day at Grand Case airport with some nice touches for staff and travelers.

Between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, the team of the Tourist Office took possession of the premises at the boarding and arrival of passengers, with the delighted participation of airport staff, customs and air crews, to distribute cookies “From SXM with love” representing the map of St. Maarten, as well as a fruit juice with hibiscus.

Colorful balloons, souvenir photos and big smiles greeted the passengers and was enjoyed by all, including airport staff.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/17/valentines-day-with-the-tourist-office-at-grand-case-airport/

